Odisha: Main accused in Junagarh jewellery shop theft case held

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Dasa Suresh (30), the main accused in the theft at a jewellery shop in Junagarh on March 10 this year, was arrested by police on Saturday.

The accused belonging to Pakelapalli village within Aska police limits in Ganjam district had stolen 250 gram gold and 3 kg silver ornaments from a shop owned by Ranjan Kumar Sahu at Kalampur chowk in Junagarh town.

Police recovered 72 gram gold and 800 gram silver from the accused. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the others involved in the incident.