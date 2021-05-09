STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rourkela to get 500-bed Covid facility as second wave wrecks havoc in Odisha

The two-storey administrative building of RSP’s erstwhile fertilizer plant located near the RSP-Linde Oxygen Plant site is being developed into a dedicated Covid hospital.

ROURKELA:  Even as the virulent second wave of coronavirus has shaken the health machinery, construction of a 500-bed Covid-19 hospital of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has offered hope to the people here with at least 400 beds equipped with oxygen support likely to be ready in a fortnight.

The two-storey administrative building of RSP’s erstwhile fertilizer plant located near the RSP-Linde Oxygen Plant site is being developed into a dedicated Covid hospital.

The RSP expects to operationalise the first phase of the project by May end. But those associated with developing the facility confided that 400 beds equipped with oxygen support would be ready for use within a fortnight.  

The move came after Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the steel major to set up the facility in the city.  

Sources said the hospital being established in collaboration with the State government, would be supported by the oxygen plant of RSP.

The facility, where positive patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support will be admitted, is expected to significantly lessen the burden on the existing Covid hospitals in Sundargarh district.

As per reports, the bed strength is likely to be increased to 500. Electrical wiring for 100 ICU beds with ventilator support is underway though it is unclear if the ventilators would be arranged by the State government or RSP.  

President of BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), the recognized trade union of RSP, HS Bal said RSP is providing necessary infrastructure and logistics support for the facility and the state government would run it by deploying doctors and para-medical staff.

He said the collaborative initiative of the RSP and State government would help in saving lives at a time when the virus is wreaking havoc in Sundargarh district, particularly Rourkela. 

Amid shortage of doctors it is going to be a tough task for the administration to arrange adequate medical personnel for the facility.

The super speciality facility of RSP’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH), is already operating with 47 ICU beds.

RSP, which is running the facility in collaboration with the district administration is trying to increase the number of beds in the ICU to 100.

Efforts are also underway to ramp up RT-PCR testing capacity at the IGH to 1,000 samples per day.

