Tanker overturns, driver injured in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Traffic on Boudh-Aska route was disrupted for several hours after a spirit-laden tanker overturned at Gobora Chowk under Gangapur police limits in Ganjam on Friday evening.

Police said the tanker driver, identified as Rohit Kumar Rout, lost control leading to the mishap.

Rout was injured and has been shifted to a local hospital. With cleaning of the spillover spirit underway, vehicular movement was restricted and resumed only on Saturday morning.