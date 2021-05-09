Two killed, one critically hurt in elephant attack in Tunguru reserve forest

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A woman and a minor girl were killed while another person sustained critical injuries after being attacked by an elephant herd in Tunguru reserve forest within Similipal National Park on Saturday.

The deceased are Kranti Murmu (45) of Dudhkundi village and Sanju Bindhani (8), daughter of Lachhu Bindhani of Kalambedha within Bisoi police limits. Dhani Bindhani of the same village sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital here.

Sources said Kranti and Dhani along with Sanju and four others had gone to the reserve forest to collect leaves when they were attacked by four elephants. While Kranti and Sanju were killed by a wild tusker, Dhani and the four others sustained injuries.

Rairangpur DFO Arun Kumar Mishra said officials of Bisoi range rushed to the spot. While Dhani was shifted to Bisoi hospital and then to PRM Medical College and Hospital, the others who sustained injuries were discharged after treatment.

Mishra said immediate assistance of Rs 5,000 was sanctioned for Kranti and Sanju’s family for funeral and Rs 4 lakh compensation will be released after submission of death certificate and other details.