STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Lockdown in Odisha prompts Jajpur police to deliver medicine at doorsteps

Both Jajpur Road and Town Police on Sunday launched two helpline numbers to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of the citizens.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19: Lockdown in Odisha prompts Jajpur police to deliver medicine at doorsteps

COVID-19: Lockdown in Odisha prompts Jajpur police to deliver medicine at doorsteps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR:  Apart from strict enforcement of lockdown in the district, Jajpur police have gone a step further to help the city residents with home delivery of medicines to discourage them from venturing out of their homes.

Both Jajpur Road and Town Police on Sunday launched two helpline numbers to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of the citizens. People can contact Jajpur Road police at 8984227476 and Jajpur Town police at 9556440191.

SP Rahul PR said home delivery will be done for citizens residing in Jajpur town and Vyas Nagar municipal area throughout the two-week lockdown period.  “The medicines will be delivered within 24 hours of placing the request and beneficiaries will have to make the payment upon receiving the medicines at their homes without any extra charges,” he added. 

A photo ID proof and medical prescription is required to be sent to the given numbers to place the orders. 
The step was taken after police witnessed too many people stepping out of their homes during the lockdown for buying medicines.

On the day, Jajpur Road and Town police stations delivered medicines to over 10 people. “Police delivered medicines to some senior citizens and a pulse oximeter to the family of a Covid-19 infected patient on Sunday”, the SP added. The delivery service will be open round the clock. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur police Odisha lockdown Medicine doorstep delivery coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp