COVID-19: Lockdown in Odisha prompts Jajpur police to deliver medicine at doorsteps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR: Apart from strict enforcement of lockdown in the district, Jajpur police have gone a step further to help the city residents with home delivery of medicines to discourage them from venturing out of their homes.

Both Jajpur Road and Town Police on Sunday launched two helpline numbers to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of the citizens. People can contact Jajpur Road police at 8984227476 and Jajpur Town police at 9556440191.

SP Rahul PR said home delivery will be done for citizens residing in Jajpur town and Vyas Nagar municipal area throughout the two-week lockdown period. “The medicines will be delivered within 24 hours of placing the request and beneficiaries will have to make the payment upon receiving the medicines at their homes without any extra charges,” he added.

A photo ID proof and medical prescription is required to be sent to the given numbers to place the orders.

The step was taken after police witnessed too many people stepping out of their homes during the lockdown for buying medicines.

On the day, Jajpur Road and Town police stations delivered medicines to over 10 people. “Police delivered medicines to some senior citizens and a pulse oximeter to the family of a Covid-19 infected patient on Sunday”, the SP added. The delivery service will be open round the clock.