COVID-19: Odisha's Bargarh to get RT-PCR testing facility soon

At present, samples are being sent to VIMSAR, Burla for testing due to which it takes long to receive the results.

covid testing, bengaluru

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  An RT-PCR testing facility will soon come up in Bargarh, said Principal Advisor to Chief Minister of Odisha and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council, (WODC) Asit Tripathy during his visit to Bargarh on Sunday.

Tripathy said, “An RT-PCR testing facility will be started soon in the district. I had a discussion with Additional Chief Secretary (Health)  and an RT-PCR testing machine will be allotted to the district in a day. Once the bio-safety laboratory at Bargarh district headquarters hospital will be upgraded by the PWD, the RT-PCR test will start there soon.” 

At present, samples are being sent to VIMSAR, Burla for testing due to which it takes long to receive the results. Tripathy said though the rate of infection is high in the region, the situation is under control. “There was  an oxygen problem but it has been resolved now. Over 150 oxygen cylinders have been sent by the State government to Bargarh from other districts. Availability of oxygen will be increased in the days to come,” he said.

Tripathy said there is a need to increase the number of ICU beds at hospitals in the district. “Arrangements will be made to install at least 30 beds at the government Covid hospital here. I have directed the district Collector to take steps to install an additional 15 to 30 ICU beds at the Covid hospital at Vikash Multi Speciality Hospital. Moreover, doctors will be assigned to the Padampur Covid Care Centre and Bijepur Community Health Care Centre,” he said. 

Stating that Bargarh is one of the priority districts for the State government, Tripathy said so far, the district administration has taken prompt steps to keep the virus under control. “I appreciate the district administration for working in close coordination with the local representatives and monitoring the situation. They will have to be more conscious about vaccination and testing. I assure that all the resources required will be provided adequately and on priority basis by the State government  to the district,” he said.

