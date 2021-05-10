STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More ICU beds, RT-PCR boost for Sundargarh: Western Odisha Development Council chief

Tripathy said Sundargarh district, Rourkela in particular, has been more affected in the second wave of Covid-19 which is a matter of concern.

Published: 10th May 2021

WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy reviewing Covid-19 management at Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With Sundargarh continuing to be a hotspot and reporting an alarming test positivity rate, the State government on Sunday said it would equip the district with more ICU beds and add to its RT-PCR test capacity.

Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Asit Tripathy, accompanied by Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department Special Secretary Shalini Pandit, reviewed the Covid-19 situation following a directive of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Tripathy said Sundargarh district, Rourkela in particular, has been more affected in the second wave of Covid-19 which is a matter of concern. Although the district has adequate hospital beds including 700 oxygen beds, cylinders and critical equipment, expansion of ICU and High Definition Unit (HDU) beds is required, he added.

“We appreciate the support of corporate houses like Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), NTPC and private partner Hi-Tech Medical who have helped the district administration to augment Covid health facilities. RSP is developing a 500-bed oxygen supportive health facility which will be of great help”, added Tripathy. He hoped that the RSP would also help the State government with deployment of its doctors to run the upcoming facility.

Special Secretary, Health Shalini Pandit said the district administration in tandem with RSP, NTPC and Hi-Tech has planned for expansion of more ICU and HDU facilities. An additional 90 ICU beds would be added to the four designated Covid-19 hospitals at Rourkela and one at Sundargarh town. Similarly, 120 more oxygen beds would be added to Hi-Tech Covid hospital.

To augment RT-PCR testing capacity of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), another RT-PCR machine would be provided shortly. This will help the district administration get test reports faster and cut down on its dependency on Cuttack for testing the extra samples, she added.

Earlier, Tripathy and Pandit visited the Covid helpline facility of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and inquired about dissemination of information and emergency assistance to infected persons, their families and general public. They also inspected the Hi-Tech Covid hospital before convening a review meeting with district authorities on virus management.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane, RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida, Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo and Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra were present.

IN THE OFFING

  • 90 ICU beds would be added to 4 designated Covid-19 hospitals at Rourkela and 1 at Sundargarh town
  • 120 more oxygen beds would be added to Hi-Tech Covid hospital
  • 1 RT-PCR machine to be provided to IGH
     
