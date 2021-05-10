STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rehab centre manager held for murder in Odisha

When Alli visited the centre last week to pay the monthly due, manager Das received the cash but did not allow him to meet his son.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with a recent clash at a private de-addiction centre at Chandagada village where the manager had allegedly assaulted few inmates resulting in the death of one person while leaving three others critically injured.  

The arrested include manager Rajkishore Das (34) from Bagalpur in Biridi and staff Umakant Swain from Balikuda. Police said the deceased SK Jabar’s father Sk Sher Alli from Gandito village filed a complaint on May 2 stating that his 22-year-old son was admitted at the de-addiction centre since two months. He was paying Rs 14,000 towards Jabar’s treatment.

When Alli visited the centre last week to pay the monthly due, manager Das received the cash but did not allow him to meet his son. A while later, some inmates came outside by breaking open the door and informed him that Das assaulted and killed his son. Alli rushed in only to find Jabar lying on the floor dead in a room upstairs. 

Three other inmates were also there in a critical state. While Das fled the scene, irate people ransacked the centre after the news spread while Alli filed a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police accusing Das of murdering his son. Police then started a probe and finally tracked down the accused. Jagatsinghpur SDPO Priyaranjan Satpathy said the duo was arrested after various locations were raided. They have been forwarded to court, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Jagatsinghpur police rehab manager murder
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp