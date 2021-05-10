Rehab centre manager held for murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with a recent clash at a private de-addiction centre at Chandagada village where the manager had allegedly assaulted few inmates resulting in the death of one person while leaving three others critically injured.

The arrested include manager Rajkishore Das (34) from Bagalpur in Biridi and staff Umakant Swain from Balikuda. Police said the deceased SK Jabar’s father Sk Sher Alli from Gandito village filed a complaint on May 2 stating that his 22-year-old son was admitted at the de-addiction centre since two months. He was paying Rs 14,000 towards Jabar’s treatment.

When Alli visited the centre last week to pay the monthly due, manager Das received the cash but did not allow him to meet his son. A while later, some inmates came outside by breaking open the door and informed him that Das assaulted and killed his son. Alli rushed in only to find Jabar lying on the floor dead in a room upstairs.

Three other inmates were also there in a critical state. While Das fled the scene, irate people ransacked the centre after the news spread while Alli filed a complaint with Jagatsinghpur police accusing Das of murdering his son. Police then started a probe and finally tracked down the accused. Jagatsinghpur SDPO Priyaranjan Satpathy said the duo was arrested after various locations were raided. They have been forwarded to court, he said.