Uneasy wait for those due for coronavirus jab in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State struggles with an acute shortage of vaccines and there is no certainty on adequate availability in the coming days, a sense of fear and unease has begun to grip those who are due for their second dose. Most are worried about their vaccination status if they fail to get their shot within the stipulated gap.

According to the revised advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second dose of Covishield should be administered at an interval of four to eight weeks instead of the earlier bracket of four to six weeks and Covaxin to be administered in a gap of 28 to 41 days.

Since the State government is not forthcoming on the availability of Covishield, thousands of beneficiaries are apprehensive of missing their shot. Neither the Centre nor the State government has yet issued any statement on the implications of delayed inoculation with the second jab, beyond the prescribed gap period.

“I tried my best for the second dose vaccination of my mother and father in Khurda, but failed even after visiting nearby centre for the last 12 days. Covishield is not available in our area. Finally, I gave up and booked slots at a centre in Cuttack district. But there too, it has been cancelled,” said Malaya Mohanty, an assistant professor at a private university.

Earlier, in his letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between six and eight weeks but not later than stipulated period of eight weeks.

Like Mohanty, many are in a dilemma whether they can get their second shot within eight weeks of their first shot and what if the CoWIN portal does not allow booking of slots after the period is over.

“The portal crashes frequently due to heavy traffic. Nobody knows how it will function once the prescribed interval between two doses is over.

The government should come out with a clarification or else it would lead to chaos with people thronging the vaccination centres in large numbers,” said Bimalendu Das, a city resident. Health experts, however, clarified that there is no issue if people miss their second shot in 56 days. Principal investigator in Covaxin human trial Dr E Venkata Rao said it is in fact better to get the second dose after 12 weeks. “It will give better protection,” he claimed.

Vaccination for 18 plus in 4 cities from tomorrow

The Phase III vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 years group will be rolled out in four cities on Tuesday. The Health department has dispatched 32,800 doses of Covishield to Cuttack, 19,000 doses to Berhampur, 20,900 doses to Sambalpur and 27,300 doses to Rourkela.