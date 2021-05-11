STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

21 inmates of Udala jail test positive  

In Patnagarh sub-jail, on the other hand, one inmate died of Covid-19 and nine others were found infected on Saturday.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BALANGIR: Around 21 inmates of Udala sub-jail were found Covid positive on Monday, triggering panic among the jail authorities. All of them have been kept in isolation on the jail premises which were thoroughly sanitised. 

Executive Officer of the Udala NAC Bidyadhar Dandapat informed that during a regular health check-up of the inmates on Saturday, the medical team found Covid-19 symptoms in a few of them. Authorities of the Udala Sub Divisional Hospital were informed and a rapid response team was sent to conduct an antigen test on over 76 inmates. Reports of 21 of the inmates came out positive on the day.

Medicines have been provided to the infected inmates and if required, they will be shifted to the nearest Covid Care Centre. Suspecting that more inmates may be infected, the local NAC authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. The jail currently has 112 inmates. While the source of infection is unclear,  authorities suspect that it might have spread from either any staff or inmates who were brought to the jail recently. The district in the last 24 hours reported 207 fresh cases.

In Patnagarh sub-jail, on the other hand, one inmate died of Covid-19 and nine others were found infected on Saturday. While the infected inmates have been shifted to Balangir Covid facility, 29 inmates who tested negative were sent to Kantabanji jail on Monday as a precautionary measure. Patnagarh jail houses 117 inmates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udala sub-jail Covid positive
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp