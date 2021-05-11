STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

4 fake clinics sealed, quack nabbed  

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said all police stations under Sundargarh police district have been instructed to identify fake clinics which are putting people’s lives at risk during the pandemic.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four unauthorised clinics were sealed and a quack nabbed in the last 48 hours by joint enforcement teams of Sundargarh police and administration.Kutra police accompanied by tehsil officials on Monday raided an unauthorised clinic at Panchara area which was being operated by a quack of Jharkhand. He was providing treatment to rural patients and selling them medicines.

Police said he was a habitual offender. Prior to this raid, his clinic was closed down by the Sundargarh Drug Inspector but he was unfazed and resumed his work after sometime, police said.The enforcement team of Birmitrapur raided and closed three unauthorised clinics at Birmitrapur town and Nuagaon block on Sunday. One of these clinics was also run by a quack from West Bengal.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said all police stations under Sundargarh police district have been instructed to identify fake clinics which are putting people’s lives at risk during the pandemic. “We do not want rural patients to take help of quacks and risk their lives with wrong medications”, she said. The SP added that it was observed that villagers with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness are avoiding Covid tests and instead of seeking medical help, they are depending on quacks for medicines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quack unauthorised clinics
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp