4 fake clinics sealed, quack nabbed  

ROURKELA: Four unauthorised clinics were sealed and a quack nabbed in the last 48 hours by joint enforcement teams of Sundargarh police and administration.Kutra police accompanied by tehsil officials on Monday raided an unauthorised clinic at Panchara area which was being operated by a quack of Jharkhand. He was providing treatment to rural patients and selling them medicines.

Police said he was a habitual offender. Prior to this raid, his clinic was closed down by the Sundargarh Drug Inspector but he was unfazed and resumed his work after sometime, police said.The enforcement team of Birmitrapur raided and closed three unauthorised clinics at Birmitrapur town and Nuagaon block on Sunday. One of these clinics was also run by a quack from West Bengal.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said all police stations under Sundargarh police district have been instructed to identify fake clinics which are putting people’s lives at risk during the pandemic. “We do not want rural patients to take help of quacks and risk their lives with wrong medications”, she said. The SP added that it was observed that villagers with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness are avoiding Covid tests and instead of seeking medical help, they are depending on quacks for medicines.