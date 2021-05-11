STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

800 get jabs at Cuttack Municipal Corporation's special vaccination camp

In a bid to avoid rush at UPHCs and UCHCs, the civic body had arranged the mega-vaccination camp for beneficiaries due for the second dose inside the air-conditioned stadium. 

Published: 11th May 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 800 persons received the second dose of Covishield at a special vaccination camp organised by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday. While 600 persons walked in and received the vaccine through token system, the rest 200 availed it through slot booking.

In a bid to avoid rush at UPHCs and UCHCs, the civic body had arranged the mega-vaccination camp for beneficiaries due for the second dose inside the air-conditioned stadium. While four registration counters were opened, eight vaccinators were engaged for carrying out the programme smoothly.  “The second dose vaccination programme will continue on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium,”  informed CMC joint commissioner Sumita Sarkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield special vaccination camp
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp