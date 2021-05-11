800 get jabs at Cuttack Municipal Corporation's special vaccination camp

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 800 persons received the second dose of Covishield at a special vaccination camp organised by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday. While 600 persons walked in and received the vaccine through token system, the rest 200 availed it through slot booking.

In a bid to avoid rush at UPHCs and UCHCs, the civic body had arranged the mega-vaccination camp for beneficiaries due for the second dose inside the air-conditioned stadium. While four registration counters were opened, eight vaccinators were engaged for carrying out the programme smoothly. “The second dose vaccination programme will continue on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium,” informed CMC joint commissioner Sumita Sarkar.