Covid cases surge despite lockdown in Paradip

Published: 11th May 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite lockdown since five days, the Covid situation in the district remains grim with another 140 new cases  reported on Monday. With the death of an assistant electrical engineer of Paradip Port trust, Sasadhar Murmu, on the day due to Covid, the tally of casualties has reached 12 within a week, although sources say official reports account for only two. 

This trend has been attributed to overcrowding at vaccination and test centres and vegetable markets with people openly flouting Covid norms. Vaccination at 25 centres resumed after four days for second dose of those in the age group of 45 years and above. Even in the absence of proper monitoring by health department or district administration, infected persons in home isolation are seen moving around, putting others at risk. While official reports suggest only 40 Covid deaths so far in the district, the number seems to be much higher. 

Meanwhile, Sarpanch of Nuagada panchayat Babita Sethy declared a 72-hour lockdown in Chaumuhan village after detection of several Covid cases and death of one person. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said Rahama daily market situated on Cuttack-Paradip State highway has been closed with immediate effect until further orders for non-adherence to Covid guidelines. This will put a check on large congregations.

