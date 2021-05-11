High Court notice to govt on workers’ welfare

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday sought response from the State government on a PIL seeking intervention for implementation of Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.The petition was filed by Cuttack-based lawyer Mrinalini Padhi. Acting on it, a division bench comprising Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice KR Mohapatra posted the matter to August 4 for hearing along with the reply from the State government.

As per the petition, the Act is an enactment to regulate the employment of inter-State migrant workers and to provide for their condition of service and matters connected therewith, The Act prohibits employment of inter-State migrant workmen without registration.

In the petition, Mrinalini has sought the court’s direction to register the principal employer and the contractors of the inter-State migrant workers. The petition has also sought the Court’s direction for implementation of Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act 2008.In view of the pandemic situation, the petition has further sought direction to ensure direct cash benefits to the migrant workers as envisaged in the two enactments.

In view of the present spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, it is of utmost importance that the contractors and principal employer of migrant workers be registered. As the migrant workers were not registered as per the Act, there is no data on the exact number of people working outside the State, the petition said.