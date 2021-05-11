STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested with illegal explosives  

The accused has been identified as Prem Sagar Meher of Tukla village under Khariar police limits in Nuapada district.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A Huge cache of explosives including gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from a man who was arrested by Khariar Police on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Prem Sagar Meher of Tukla village under Khariar police limits in Nuapada district.Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Khariar SDPO and Additional Tehsildar raided the house of the accused Meher in Tukla village late on Sunday. Following the raid, the team seized illegal stock of explosives and the vehicles meant for the purpose of explosion. During interrogation, Meher failed to produce a license for stocking up explosives in large quantities.

The seizure includes 15 cartons containing 2,925 gelatin sticks, 29 sealed plastic bags containing Ammonium Nitrate each bag weighing 50 kg, a sealed carton of 34 bundles of detonators containing 844 pieces, besides two tractors with trolley and two tractors fitted with compressor machines and four crow bars.Police have also seized a mobile phone and cash worth Rs 32,900 from the possession of the accused.Nuapada SP Rahul Jain said that it is still unclear from where and why the accused had stocked up such a huge quantity of explosives. Investigation is underway.

