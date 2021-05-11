Oxygen Express carries 132 tonne LMO from Tata plant  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Delhi from Tata Steel’s Kalinga Nagar Plant in Jajpur district began with seven cryogenic containers dispatched through Indian Railways’ ‘Oxygen Express’ on Monday.The train carrying 132 tonne of liquid medical oxygen is in addition to the 3,630 tonne of liquid oxygen supplied from Tata Steel plant so far by road to various states of India and within Odisha.

Tata Steel has sent consignments to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Delhi through its manufacturing units in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and Dhenkanal.The Kalinga Nagar plant here and its BSL’s Plant in Dhenkanal are together engaged in supplying oxygen on a daily basis.