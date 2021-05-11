Rourkela to jab 18+ group only thrice a week

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: COVID vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group would kick off only at Rourkela in Sundargarh district from Tuesday. Thanks to the shortage of stock, vaccination for the age group will be carried out on limited days only.For people above 45 years in other parts of the district, the exercise would continue through limited centres. Sundargarh is one of the raging hotspots with a massive test positivity rate but vaccination can only be possible through a limited window.

Initially announced to start from May 1, the vaccination for 18-44 age bracket saw a delay of 10 days. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said, the inoculation schedule for the 18-44 age group has been prepared for Rourkela city. Eight vaccination centres would operate at Rourkela between 8 am and 12 pm and persons of 18-44 years would be given the shot on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Those having registered online would be eligible. The Collector advised eligible beneficiaries to turn up at the allotted vaccination centre as per date and time given to them. For the time being, people aged 45 years and above would be given only a second doze on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and they can register at the respective centres.

Sources said the city has received about 5,000 doses and the schedule has been prepared for May 11 to 22. Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Monday visited various vaccination sites and reviewed preparations.For the rest of Sundargarh district excluding Rourkela city, the vaccination drive would continue for persons above 45 years with availability of about 15,000 doses. Due to shortage, 31 vaccination centres in the rest of the district would not operate.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said both first and second doses would be administered to the above 45 years age group through 46 centres in 17 blocks and three other urban centres of the district.

Following the unprecedented surge of new Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the vaccination drive which started at a good pace has now been limping in the district. Till April 28, a total of 2,55,731 doses were administered in the district while by May 9 the figure was 2,67,009. On a few occasions the district had administered about 12,000 doses on a single day.

VAX FOR 18-44 AGE GROUP

8 vax centres opened in Rourkela

Jabs to be given on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8 am and 12 pm

City got 5,000 doses and schedule prepared for May 11 to 22