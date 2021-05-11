STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vax drive for 45+ halted to inoculate 18+ in Sambalpur

The district reported 302 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, against the highest single day spike of 641 cases reported on Sunday.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid shortage of vaccine doses, Sambalpur district administration on Monday evening decided to put on hold vaccination of 45+ age group till it received additional and adequate supply. The available limited doses will be used to inoculate 18+ age group from Tuesday at 15 centres in the city.Out of 80 designated centres, vaccination was on only at 8 session sites on Monday. The vaccination of the age group 18-44 years was scheduled to begin on Monday as per the State government decision but as the doses did not reach the district, it was decided to start on Tuesday.

Contacted, Additional District Medical Officer (Family Welfare), BC Dash said 5,500 doses of vaccine was received on Sunday which were distributed among the vax centres currently operational for administering second doses. “We are yet to receive the additional doses for vaccination of 18+ category. Hence, we decided to divert the limited stock available towards inoculation of 18+ till we receive more supply,” added Dash.

Official sources at the district health department informed that while the district received vaccine doses on weekly basis, the supply has become erratic now. On an average, Sambalpur is receiving 2,000-5,000 doses at intervals. Due to insufficient supply, the vaccines are not being stored and distributed among the centres forcing them to suspend vaccination drives on some days due to unavailability. This apart, the district is supposed to receive 20,900 doses for the vaccination of 18+ age group.

The district reported 302 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, against the highest single day spike of 641 cases reported on Sunday. While there are 4,287 active cases at present, 15,044 patients have already recovered. The district has reported 84 Covid deaths so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine vaccination 45+ age group
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp