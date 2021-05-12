STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65 servitors to take part in Lord’s Chandan Yatra

All of them would have to undergo RT-PCR test and those found negative will be allowed to take part in the Yatra. 

Jagannath Temple

Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Chhatisa Nijog, a confederation of the representatives of different associations of the servitors of the Sri Jagannath temple, on Tuesday endorsed the proposal to observe Chandan Yatra at Narendra Pokhari sans devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 15. The construction of three chariots for Rath Yatra would also begin on the same day.

At a virtual meeting of Chhatisa Nijog members and Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), it was decided that only 50 to 65 persons would participate in the 21-day Chandan Yatra at the Narendra Pokhari including the Mahajan servitors, priests, palanquin bearers and boat operators. All of them would have to undergo RT-PCR test and those found negative will be allowed to take part in the Yatra. 

During this festival, the idols of Madanmohan (representative image of Lord Jagannath), Bhudevi, Sridevi, Ramakrushna and Panchu Pandavas take part in the Chapa Khela or water sports. While the idols are taken in a procession from the Singhadwara to Narendra Pokhari in one palanquin, the Panchu Pandavas come in their respective palanquins. After various rituals, the deities are placed on grandly decorated boats for an evening cruise of the tank.

While the administration is constructing sun shades along the 1.5 kilometre route from temple to water tank, the two boats - Nanda and Bhadra - in which the deities will be taken round the tank have been repaired and painted. The Chhatisha Nijog also agreed to begin construction of three chariots for Rath Yatra. Chief carpenters of three chariots would be handed over ‘ajnamalas’ from the Trinity to begin the construction on May 15.

Temple Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar discussed issues pertaining to the rituals with the servitors body virtually. Collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh and other officials were present. Earlier on Monday evening, Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb also held a discussion with Chhatisa Nijog members and temple officials over organising the Chandan Yatra.

TAGS
Jagannath temple Chandan Yatra
