Jabs keep Twin City cops safe, less infected 

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vaccines work. This is being openly demonstrated in the ranks of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police personnel amidst the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 in Odisha.

Compared to the first wave last year, the number of police personnel in the Twin City being infected is far less as of now even as the virus transmission has increased manifold in this phase.

Only around 150 personnel of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been infected against nearly 1,000 after the outbreak last year. Six policemen had succumbed to the virus in the first wave while in the face of the deadlier spread this year, most of the infected have mild symptoms.

Commissionerate police sources said, of those infected now, around 34 needed hospitalisation or were sent to Covid care centres while the rest remained in home isolation. There has been no casualty among the Twin City police force as yet.

There are about 2,600 personnel and officers in Bhubaneswar and 89 per cent have taken both doses of vaccine. In Cuttack, there are 1,900 personnel and officers and at least 92 per cent of them have received both the jabs. In Bhubaneswar, 2,366 personnel have received the first dose and 2,326 have received both the shots till May 10. Similarly, 1,773 personnel have received the first dose and 1,741 received both the doses in Cuttack during the period.

Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi said, the vaccination drive for police personnel in the two cities concluded over a month back. “We are seeing the effect. Our personnel are definitely more protected because they were given both the doses.

Though over 150 personnel have been infected, their health condition is fairly good,” said the Commissioner. The condition of personnel testing positive is being monitored by senior officers over phone. The Commissioner also calls the staff who have been hospitalised to inquire about their well being.

The police have also readied two isolation centres at the Reserve Police Line and at 7th Battalion campus. Two medical centres at Reserve Police Line and 7th Battalion are also providing basic assistance to pre-symptomatic and preliminary Covid-19 cases.

“Attempts are being made to take care of the personnel and officers who are engaged as frontline warriors to enforce Covid-19 guidelines. Anybody testing positive is being immediately looked after by the medical teams of Commissionerate Police and if required they are shifted to hospitals or Covid care centres,” said Priyadarshi.

This apart, the Commissionerate Police is also looking after its personnel’s family members who have been infected by coronavirus. Arrangements to provide food have been made in case the staff and his family have contracted the disease.

