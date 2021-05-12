MHUs to assist Covid patients

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: To provide basic health services at the doorsteps of Covid patients in home isolation, the district administration on Tuesday started Mobile Health Units (MHUs) in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bhawanipatna municipality, Kesinga, Junagarh and Dharamgarh NAC.

Alongside, a round-the-clock call centre comprising trained officials and teachers has been set up to counsel isolated patients over phone regarding their health needs. Other line departments can also be contacted through the call centre number.

Under the aegis of Juhar Foundation, Mumbai, an oxygen bank has been made functional at Pragati College to cater to the needs of home isolated patients. Meanwhile, the district reported 309 new cases on the day, taking the tally of active cases to 3,769 along with 171 recoveries.