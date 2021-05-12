STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nor’wester damages displaced slum dwellers’ tents

The slum dwellers had a tough time to rescue the children. Two of the injured children have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Tension ran high at Nuapada Balisahi under Madhupatna police limits after several persons including children sustained injuries as the temporary tents they lived in were blown away by nor’wester on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1,200 families evicted from slums located at Chhatra Bazaar Behera Sahi, Ranihat Sagadia Sahi, Pilgrim Road Das Sahi, Malgodown Jalua Sahi for expansion of Taladanda canal road were rehabilitated at two temporary tents in Balisahi by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). However, one of the tents in which they were living was uprooted by the nor’wester trapping several children.

The slum dwellers had a tough time to rescue the children. Two of the injured children have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Later, the irate slum dwellers blocked the road and staged demonstration over the issue. They also vandalised a police van and attacked some staff of the CMC who were deployed to provide them food.

Five platoons of police force were deployed to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order. In the evening, they took out a rally to the collectorate demanding fulfilment of their seven-point charter of demands. “Around 30 families affected in the nor’wester have been rehabilitated inside Sartol school. We will take necessary steps to address their problems and fulfil their demands,” said CMC Deputy Commissioner Abinash Rout. 
 

