Admin holds VC with sarpanchs in Odisha to review Covid situation

SAMBALPUR: To monitor the status of Covid management in rural areas, Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena on Wednesday interacted virtually with the sarpanchs across the district. Concerns and suggestions for better Covid management were shared by sarpanchs during the meeting.

Many demanded to increase testing in their respective panchayats besides other facilities like mobile health units and timely distribution of medicine kits to infected patients. They also requested the administration to expedite the vaccination drive.

Some sarpanchs asked for provision of thermometers and oximeters at the GP office for monitoring health condition of villagers in case of emergency. Sarpanchs of Bhojpur and Badmal requested for more doctors, pharmacists and attendants in their panchayats.

The Collector addressed their concerns and directed the cluster development officer to carry out disinfection drives with the help of fire services personnel in villages. He also asked sarpanchs to work in close coordination with BDOs for smooth management of the situation.

Apart from sarpanchs of 138 panchayats, block development officers (BDO) of all nine blocks and Project Director, DRDA, Sukanta Tripathy were present during the video conferencing.