Baranga gangrape: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against the prime accused of the 1999 Baranga gangrape case. The central agency filed the chargesheet in the Court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar against prime accused Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban of Baranga.

In March, a team of CBI from Kolkata had arrived in the city and taken Biban, who was apprehended by the Commissionerate Police from Maharashtra, to the spot as part of the probe. “Third accused Biban was arrested on February 22 this year and sent to judicial custody. After further investigation, CBI filed the supplementary chargesheet in the court of Special CJM on Wednesday,” said a central agency’s official.