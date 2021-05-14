65 arrested for attacking cops

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Madhupatna police on Thursday arrested 65 persons including 16 women for attacking Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials and police personnel at Nuapada Balisahi.

The accused were involved in assaulting CMC officials and police personnel after a temporary tent housing slum dwellers for Taladanda canal road expansion work, was uprooted due to nor’wester that battered the city on Tuesday afternoon.

With their belongings damaged, some of them including two children sustained injuries. Irked over this, the slum dwellers vandalised a police van and attacked police personnel and CMC officials who were on the spot to take stock of the situation. A CMC staff sustained critical head injury after he was hit by a stone thrown by the slum dwellers.