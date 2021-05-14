Covid care centre awaits doctors, staff in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A Covid Care Centre that opened here after a long-standing demand from locals and intervention of MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, is yet to become functional reportedly due to shortage of doctors and non-availability of support staff.

Collector Chanchal Rana said the centre will primarily cater to migrants who test positive along with other infected patients. Around 20,000 people from around Kantabanji who migrated to other states are returning now. Administration is gearing up to deal with any migrant exigency situation. A 500-bed quarantine centre is ready for those who test positive on return.

Balangir CDMO Bhima Sahu said that the centre that opened on May 10 is already functional and provisions are being made to add more oxygen cylinders to it. “The allotted staff is slowly joining in and the centre is equipped to treat mild cases as serious cases will be transferred to Balangir,” added Sahu.