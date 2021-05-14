STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack stares at waterlogging as drain desilting work yet to start

The Millennium City is staring at a severe waterlogging problem during monsoon as the mammoth task of cleaning drains in the city has been delayed to the lockdown. 

Published: 14th May 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 08:31 AM

A ragpicker collecting waste materials from a choked drain at Bajrakabati Road | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Millennium City is staring at a severe waterlogging problem during monsoon as the mammoth task of cleaning drains in the city has been delayed to the lockdown.  Desilting of drains and cleaning of sewer lines work is an important aspect of the monsoon preparedness plan of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). It usually begins by April and is completed by the first week of June. However, shortage of labourers owing to surge in positive cases during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to prevent its spread have hindered the tasks. 

The city had witnessed its worst ever waterlogging problem in 2007 with most of its parts remaining submerged for two days. Taking note of the matter, the Orissa High Court had directed the CMC to complete desilting and maintenance of drains by May 31 every year but the civic body never manages to complete the work on time apparently due to lack of proper planning and coordination.

“The desilting work ideally starts in April but the CMC failed to start it on time this year as its officials especially those from engineering section are engaged in Covid management and lockdown enforcement activities. How can the works be completed on time in the absence of  additional manpower,”  questioned former corporator Arun Kumar Sethi. 

Two days back, the city witnessed unseasonal rain and thunderstorm following which water from overflowing drains entered the residential areas of Tulasipur Keonjhar Colony in ward no-10 making lives of 70 families miserable. The residents alleged that the drains in their locality are yet to be cleaned. Though the engineers of the civic body were informed about the situation and urged to install de-watering pump sets and release excess waste water, no steps have yet been initiated to resolve the issue, the residents rued. 

As per reports, CMC manages drains of around 1,729 km length including 519.66 km surface drains, 130.34 km major surface drains, two major storm water channels of 22 km length, a 29 km long branch storm water channel and 1,028 km long earthen drains in the city.  Though the civic body’s engineers claim they had chalked out an action plan for desilting of drains in March 2 and the work is continuing without any hindrance, hardly 40 per cent of the drains so far have been cleaned while the rest are lying choked with silt, garbage and waste materials.

CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy said Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) which is carrying out Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) in the city has started desilting the two major storm water channels after finalising the necessary tender works. He said the civic body’s engineering section has intensified the cleaning of other surface drains and branch storm water channels in the city.  







