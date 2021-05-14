DMF CEO loses battle to virus in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Chief Executive Officer of District Mineral Foundation Rasai Laguri succumbed to Covid-19 at Sundargarh town on Thursday. After testing Covid positive, Laguri was in home isolation for some days and on Thursday, he was rushed to the local Covid-19 hospital after complaining of chest pain and breathlessness. Later, he breathed his last.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan described him as a true Covid warrior who was instrumental in several DMF funded programmes towards virus management. Meanwhile, the district on Monday reported 774 new cases including 253 from Rourkela city.

In a crackdown on violators of Covid protocols, Rourkela Police sealed five shops at Chhend Colony and four at Sector-19 area in the last 24 hours. During this period `1.15 lakh fine was collected from individuals for not wearing masks.