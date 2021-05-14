More sectors get frontline worker status in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a significant move, the State government on Thursday declared employees of various important departments, financial sector as well as essential service providers as frontline Covid workers for priority in vaccination.

In a letter to district collectors, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said forest officials and guards, railway staff, all banking staff, employees of insurance companies, National Payments Corporation of India, payment system providers, operators and vendors, staff of cash logistics companies, ATM maintenance personnel and banking correspondents will be categorised as frontline workers for vaccination.

He said the employees of district child protection units, staff of Child Line (1098), 181 helpline, one-stop centres and all categories of staff of child care institutions, oxygen plant employees, filling stations and call centre employees will also be treated as frontline workers. The government veterinary doctors, livestock inspectors and para-veterinarians were also included.