STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Siblings cremate Covid bodies for God’s blessing

Their dedicated service to the society, they say, will earn them almighty’s blessings. 

Published: 14th May 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

PPE-clad Sibsankar and Vishal at the crematorium near Daraghadei Golei.

PPE-clad Sibsankar and Vishal at the crematorium near Daraghadei Golei. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The pandemic may have wreaked havoc but like always, the human spirit has come up indomitable. At a time when people are abandoning even their kin due to stigma attached to Covid-19, two siblings from a slum in Baripada have shouldered the responsibility of cremating bodies of infected patients in the town and nearby areas. Their dedicated service to the society, they say, will earn them almighty’s blessings. 

Since March last year till now, siblings  Sibsankar Mukhi (25) and  Vishal (19) of Baripada Municipality’s Sungadia, Ward No-14 are handling bodies of Covid patients including those from hospitals and cremating them as per the mandated protocol.

“There are many ways of receiving God’s blessings. Proper cremation of the deceased is one of them as the last rites hold significance in our tradition,” said Sibsankar, adding that the sight of a Covid infected body lying unattended for several hours last year prompted them to take up cremation as a full-time work during the pandemic. Sources said, the sibling duo has cremated over 125 Covid bodies till now.

Apart from cremation, the brothers are also handling infected bodies at the  Bankisole Covid hospital and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRM-MCH) as the staff there are usually reluctant to do so. “We bring the bodies of infected patients in ambulances from hospitals and other areas in the town, and cremate them at a crematorium near Daraghadei Golei here.

The municipality is giving us remuneration for the service which is serving as a financial support to our family,” Sibsankar said. Taking their round the clock service into consideration, Baripada municiplaity has been giving them a monthly remuneration of `10,000 each for over a year now.  Health Inspector of Baripada Municipality Santosh Kumar Mohanty said Sibsankar and Vishal  respond to phone calls and appear immediately whenever their help is required.

“One phone call and the brothers swing into action. Since last March, they have been taking bodies of patients from hospitals and other areas in the town and cremating them with due adherence to norms,” he said. Sources said, after the second wave struck, the siblings are cremating unclaimed bodies in areas adjoining the municipality and nearby villages too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baripada cremation COVID victims coronavirus Odisha last rites
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp