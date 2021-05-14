Only 18 session sites for second Covid jab in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Amid vaccine shortage, Koraput administration on Thursday restricted vaccination to only 18 centres across the district. Only those of the 45+ age group who have completed six weeks after the first dose, will receive the jab in these centres.

Official sources said the district had only 3,000 doses of Covishield left as on Thursday. Till now, Koraput has received total 2,30,000 doses which have been administered to 2,43,324 people. In last one week, the district has received over 6,000 doses of Covishield in two phases, which reportedly is not sufficient to cater to the targeted age group. The vaccination of 18-44 age group is also yet to take off.

Taking the acute vaccine shortage into consideration, the administration has decided to restrict the session sites to 18 while earlier there were up to 89 centres. “We are giving the vaccine to targeted people as per the norms and availability. We urge people to cooperate,” a senior health official said.