Sarangi seeks Covid hospital for critical patients at Balasore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send a proposal to the Ministry of Defence for setting up a Covid hospital with requisite facilities for treatment of critical patients in Balasore district.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sarangi said Balasore has been witnessing a significant rise in coronavirus cases during the current wave and its geographical location as a border district has contributed to its growing vulnerability. In the absence of a critical Covid care facility at Balasore, the patients are being shifted to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack putting further pressure on the facilities which are already stretched to the limits.

“I would like to bring to your kind notice that DRDO has been contributing significantly to augment the national efforts to fight the infection surge by way of establishing Covid hospitals in several parts of the country. It has constructed makeshift hospitals with ICU, oxygen and normal beds for Covid patients in consultation with the State health authorities,” he said.

The Union Minister said DRDO may consider the proposal to set up a Covid care facility provided the State government recommends the same with commitment to provide required assistance for the purpose. “Balasore, with its famed Integrated Test Range (ITR), is a major hub of DRDO and over the years, it has acquired a seamless interface with the civilian population of the area. During the hours of need, DRDO has always stood for the well-being of people of Balasore,” Sarangi said.

Jual seeks CM intervention to augment Covid care

Rourkela: A day after requesting the Centre to augment Covid treatment facilities in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency, the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence Jual Oram on Thursday sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s intervention in the matter. Sundargarh being the worst-affected in the second wave, Oram urged the CM to issue necessary instructions to concerned authorities to send proposals to the Centre for capacity building of two Covid-19 hospitals in the district from PMCARES fund. On Tuesday, Oram had sent a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him to help add 100 ICU beds and Medical Oxygen Plant (MOP) at the NTPC Medical College and Hospital in Sundargarh town. Alongside, he had also requested to add 200 ICU beds at the new Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) of the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital at Rourkela citing that the DRDO is scheduled to set up Covid hospitals and MOPs across the country from PMCARES fund.