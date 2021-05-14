STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volunteers ensure seamless Covid vax drive in Rourkela

Vaccination for the group kick-started in the district at eight centres with around 3,800 beneficiaries receiving the jabs between 8 am and 1 pm.

Published: 14th May 2021 09:03 AM

File photo of a senior citizen getting the jab in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As soon as vaccination for the 18-44 age group began with most centres reporting overcrowding, volunteers here chipped in to make the process seamless following all Covid protocols on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Vaccination for the group kick-started in the district at eight centres with around 3,800 beneficiaries receiving the jabs between 8 am and 1 pm. On Wednesday, a total of 1,823 persons above 45 years received their second doses. 

Along with police personnel, the district administration deployed 25 volunteers for crowd management and supervision of Covid norms adherence at eight centres. This initiative lent a much-needed helping hand for smooth conduct of the drive keeping all safety measures in place. 

The volunteers included youngsters from many walks of life. Amit Agarwal (32), an event manager, and Anup Garg (22), a civil service aspirant, were the two who manned the vaccination centre at Panposh Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) ensuring beneficiaries get seated maintaining proper distance and issued tokens as per the time slot booked by the them. 

Medical Officer for vaccination at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) Dr Pooja Pati, who is also working as a volunteer, said beneficiaries are being guided at every step and the elderly and differently-abled are escorted and vaccinated on priority. “Persons in the 18-44 age group are most disciplined while 45 and above are  impatient but with little help and guidance they are adhering to the protocol,” added Pati. Around 320 persons received their second dose at the RGH on Tuesday. 

ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said on invitation, the administration got overwhelming response from volunteers, adding they were properly counseled and educated on their roles. “All eight centres maintained discipline and adhered to norms, “ added Naravane.

