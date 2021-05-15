STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
46 Berhampur jail inmates test +ve  

Ganjam district saw the highest single-day spike of 387 cases in the last 24 hours with 46 of these infections being reported from the Circle Jail at Berhampur.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Ganjam district saw the highest single-day spike of 387 cases in the last 24 hours with 46 of these infections being reported from the Circle Jail at Berhampur. During a regular health check up, swab samples of 84 UTPs were sent for RT-PCR tests on Wednesday and reports of 46 came out positive.

The infected inmates have been admitted to the 100-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) established on the premises of the jail and an ambulance has been kept ready to shift them to Covid hospital if required, informed jailer SN Behera. 

The jail, with 944 inmates, has been sanitised.
Jail doctor Susant Panigrahy informed that more number of doctors would be pressed into service at the CCC. Owing to Covid cases, restrictions have been imposed on relatives visiting the prisoners in the jail. The inmates have been allowed to interact with their kin via video conferencing.  

Forty-one inmates of the jail have been allowed to go on three-months parole owing to the Covid situation. Seven of them were released on Friday and the rest would be sent home in a phased manner.

