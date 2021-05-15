STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beautification of Baripada water bodies

Renovation work on seven water bodies that had turned into garbage dump yards and open defecation sites in Baripada town due to negligence since years, began on Friday.

Garbage strewn on road to Jagannath temple in Baripada town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Renovation work on seven water bodies that had turned into garbage dump yards and open defecation sites in Baripada town due to negligence since years, began on Friday. The municipality has taken up the work of beautification and desiltation of the water bodies at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The ponds that are being renovated include Hemsagar Pokhari of Haribaldev Jew temple, Tinkunia Pokhari, Jhinjiribondh, Badapokhari 1 and 2, one in Purnachandrapur Ward No-15 and Chapal Pokhari. 

Although a few patches of the pond in Purnachandrapur were de-silted in 2017-18, it has turned dirty due to rampant garbage disposal. Initial clearing of undergrowth has commenced in Hemsagar Pokhari and is slated to be completed before Chandan Yatra on May 26.

Work on the remaining six ponds will be carried out in a phased manner. Unfortunately, water of Bada Pokhari 1 and 2 has become unfit for usage due to contamination. In-charge Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality and Sub Collector P Anvesha Reddy said while 45 per cent of the funds have been provided by the Housing and Urban Development, another 45 per cent is being borne by Mayurbhanj district administration. The remaining 10 per cent has been generated by Baripada municipality.

