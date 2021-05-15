BMC inks pact for another crematorium in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to lessen the burden on Satya Nagar crematorium, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) inked a pact with Pradeep Seva Trust to make another crematorium functional at Bharatpur Mouza on the outskirts of the city.

The MoU with Pradeep Seva Trust will be valid for one year and can be extended basing on the organisation’s performance. BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra said the new crematorium has traditional pyres and will function round-the-clock. “It will start functioning within a week and a maximum of eight bodies can be cremated there at a time,” he said. The facility will be used to cremate bodies of both Covid and non-Covid victims.

Firewood for funerals will be arranged by the organisation for Rs 2, 500. BMC will take suitable action in case any complaint of overcharging by the NGO is received by a deceased’s family member or relatives. The organisation will maintain a register mentioning the list of bodies cremated along with other details as per prescribed format and submit it to the Assistant Engineer in-charge of the crematorium at the beginning of each month.

Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh visited the proposed LPG crematorium site at Patia to take stock of the ongoing construction work. He instructed officials to make the crematorium functional from May 25. The crematorium will be designated for cremation of Covid-19 victims.