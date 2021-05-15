High Court seeks report on release of prisoners

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a status report by May 31 on release of prisoners, who are languishing in jails as they are unable to avail bail despite being granted bail by the respective courts.

The vacation court sought the status report after the State counsel submitted before it on Wednesday that instructions will be issued to the prison authorities to release on bail such prisoners by accepting personal recognisance (PR) bonds and recommendation of the High Power Committee constituted for the State of Odisha.

Prior to it, Amicus Curiae Gautam Mishra had submitted that the prisoners, who are not able to furnish bail bonds, can be released on PR bonds. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had provided for it in the Hussainara Khatoon case judgment.

Taking note of the submissions, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice KR Mohapatra fixed May 31 as next date of hearing while directing the government to submit the status report on release of such prisoners by accepting PR bonds by then.

The Court was hearing two PILs on issues related to human rights of inmates of jails in the State. The Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) had earlier submitted a report that 470 prisoners all over the State are still in jails because they have not been able to furnish bail bonds as directed by the respective courts while granting them bail. On March 9 this year, the Court had first directed the Member Secretary of OSLSA to gather information in close coordination with the IG of Prisons, Odisha over the matter.

