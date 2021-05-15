STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant worker dies in Haryana, wife seeks justice

The deceased Sudarshan Mallick’s wife Jayanti has filed a complaint against the contractor Narayan Rout. Both belong to Baunsabag village under Tihidi police limits.

Published: 15th May 2021 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Wife of an Odia migrant labourer of Bhadrak who succumbed to illness in Haryana last week, has urged police to take action against a contractor for allegedly not providing him timely medical help. The deceased Sudarshan Mallick’s wife Jayanti has filed a complaint against the contractor Narayan Rout. Both belong to Baunsabag village under Tihidi police limits.

Mallick with the help of the contractor had gone to Haryana 15 months back. He was allegedly promised job at a construction site under Kundli police limits at a salary of Rs 30,000. Jayanti told police that her husband was paid only `3,000 in the first month and subsequently, he was getting only Rs 1,500 per month. 

The payments stopped after some time. When Jayanti called up Rout, he informed her that Mallick’s dues would be cleared when he returns to Bhadrak. On April 30, Rout informed Jayanti that Mallick was seriously ill. When Jayanti tried to contact him, she could neither reach her husband nor Rout in this regard. On May 9, she got a call from Rout informing her that Mallick succumbed to illness and his last rites were conducted.

