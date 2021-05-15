MONNA opposes move to home delivery of country liquor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Milita Odisha Nisha Nibarana Abhijana (MONNA) on Friday slammed the government’s decision to allow home delivery of IMFL and country liquor as the State is witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

“As Odisha is reeling under the Covid-19 crisis, the government’s decision to allow home delivery of liquor is absolutely anti-people and this will further escalate problems in the State,” said MONNA president Padma Charan Nayak.

The State government is facing a herculean task in arranging required number of vaccines for its citizens. So far, a major portion of population have not received the jabs. People are adopting various measures to boost their immunity. The government’s move to allow home delivery of liquor will worsen the situation, he said and added that the State must inoculate everyone above 18 years.