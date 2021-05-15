Nalco extends helping hand to State government for Covid fight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In view of the surge in Covid cases in the State, the National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has extended a helping hand to Odisha government to tackle the rampaging second wave of the pandemic by taking several initiatives.

Nalco has supported the government to make the 70-bed Covid centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput fully operational. Similarly, the company has borne the cost of total operation and maintenance of the 66-bed Covid healthcare facility at ESI hospital in Banarpal of Angul district.

The latest initiatives by Nalco will provide a safety net to the people residing in Angul and Koraput districts, where the company's operating units are located. The company has also consented to strengthen the supply of life saving oxygen by providing DG sets to the State government for uninterrupted power supply in oxygen units.

Besides, it has developed a full-fledged infrastructure in the 200-bed Covid hospital in Nabarangpur, apart from running two exclusive Covid centres at Nalco hospitals in Angul and Damanjodi. In order to strengthen the vaccination drive in the State, Nalco has provided a refrigerated truck having a capacity of 25.7 lakh vaccine doses to the State immunisation cell for safe transportation of vaccines.

Z"As a responsible corporate citizen, Nalco has always stood with the people of Odisha in difficult times and now we are reaffirming our commitment in mitigating the disaster caused by the pandemic in whatever way it is possible," Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Nalco Sridhar Patra said.