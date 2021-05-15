STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen releases Rs 920 cr KALIA aid for farmers

Small, marginal and landless farmers will utilise the funds for cultivation during the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said while announcing the release of funds.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the release of Rs 920 crore to the bank accounts of over 42 lakh farmers in the State on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya and Krushak Divas for Kharif-2021 under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Yojana.

Small, marginal and landless farmers will utilise the funds for cultivation during the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said while announcing the release of funds. Terming KALIA as the best welfare scheme for farmers in the country as it covers landless farmers, share croppers and farm labourers, he said the initiative has helped lessen the loan burden of cultivators.

He said the sacrifice of farmers for the country and society is incomparable. During the first wave of the pandemic last year, farmers had worked hard for reviving the economy and nobody can compensate for the sacrifices made by them, he said. 

Stating that there are no restrictions on farming activities during the lockdown, the Chief Minister advised the farmers to work while adhering to Covid guidelines and take advantage of schemes launched by the government for their welfare.

He also prayed for good weather, bumper crop and prosperity of farmers. The Chief Minister had released Rs 693.94 crore for farmers in the first phase of the scheme on April 1 for more than 34 lakh farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshaya Tritiya Krushak Divas Kharif-2021 KALIA
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp