Naveen releases Rs 920 cr KALIA aid for farmers

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the release of Rs 920 crore to the bank accounts of over 42 lakh farmers in the State on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya and Krushak Divas for Kharif-2021 under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Yojana.

Small, marginal and landless farmers will utilise the funds for cultivation during the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said while announcing the release of funds. Terming KALIA as the best welfare scheme for farmers in the country as it covers landless farmers, share croppers and farm labourers, he said the initiative has helped lessen the loan burden of cultivators.

He said the sacrifice of farmers for the country and society is incomparable. During the first wave of the pandemic last year, farmers had worked hard for reviving the economy and nobody can compensate for the sacrifices made by them, he said.

Stating that there are no restrictions on farming activities during the lockdown, the Chief Minister advised the farmers to work while adhering to Covid guidelines and take advantage of schemes launched by the government for their welfare.

He also prayed for good weather, bumper crop and prosperity of farmers. The Chief Minister had released Rs 693.94 crore for farmers in the first phase of the scheme on April 1 for more than 34 lakh farmers.