Odisha floats global tender for Covid-19 vaccines

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha government on Friday floated a global e-tender for procurement of 3.8 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers across the world. The State requires around four crore doses of vaccine for its 18 plus age group.

As per the bidding documents issued by the OSMCL, manufacturers of vaccine in India and producers or their authorised importer in the case of vaccines manufactured in foreign countries can take part in the process.

The OSMCL has sought 3.8 crore doses in four phases. It expects 75 lakh doses in 30 days of the purchase order, 2.25 crore doses within 60 days, 3.75 crore doses by 90 days and 3.8 crore doses by 120 days.

In a bid to attract bidders, the agency has offered advance payment of 30 pc of the value of each purchase order. Full payment will be made within two working days from the date of receipt of each consignment. It has clarified that 50 pc of the total tender quantity will be allocated to the L1 bidder.

For the balance 50 pc, the OSMCL reserves the right to split amongst multiple technically qualified bidders and so on at negotiated rates, and place repeat order without any change in price within 12 months of the agreement. The pre-bidding consultation has been scheduled on May 19. The bids will be opened on May 28.