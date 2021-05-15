OLM project manager attacked, two detained

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Rajnagar Police on Thursday detained secretary of an SHG and her husband as part of investigation on the recent brutal attack on the project manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM). The couple was detained after the victim Rashmi Ranjan Dash’s wife filed an FIR alleging that the attack was motivated as her husband had unearthed corruption in some local SHGs.

Police said, on Tuesday night, some unidentified miscreants barged into Dash’s house, dragged him outside and attacked him with sharp weapons. Dash’s wife and father were also attacked when they tried to come to his rescue. A seriously injured Dash was then rushed to the Rajnagar community health centre and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar when his condition deteriorated.

Following the incident, Dash’s wife Sagarika filed an FIR and alleged that her husband was attacked as he had unearthed large-scale irregularities in SHGs in the area. Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak said, “The exact cause behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. We have detained two persons for interrogation. Further investigation is underway.”