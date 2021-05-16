Admin takes up cremating COVID bodies in Odisha as kin shy away

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR: As social stigma attached to Covid-19 continues to prevail, the district administrations across the State are pitching in to aid cremation of infected bodies.

In Kalyanpur village under Binjharpur block of Jajpur district, the local administration on Saturday performed the last rites of a Covid-19 victim as his kin abandoned him due to fear of infection.

The 55-year-old man had tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days back and was being treated under home isolation.

He succumbed to the disease on Friday night. However, his relatives and even the villagers did not turn up to claim the body.

On being informed, former Kalyanpur sarpanch Muktikanta Samal reached the spot and informed Binjharpur block authorities about the incident after which the Block Development Officer (BDO) called an ambulance to take the body and arranged firewood and other materials for the funeral.

In a similar incident in Jagatsinghpur district, family members of a deceased Covid patient agreed to cremate the body only after the local administration intervened and convinced them.

The 61-year-old Covid patient from Potanai in Kujang, who had tested positive last week and was under home isolation, succumbed on Thursday but family members and even villagers refused to do the final rites.

However, Kujang BDO Amiya Kumar Panda rushed to the village and interacted with the deceased woman’s kin. He persuaded them to do the final rites by providing PPE kit and other safety gear, while assuring them of their safety.

The victim’s husband Babaji Charan Nayak said, ”We were reluctant to cremate my wife’s body as we were scared of getting infected. But the block officials helped us with safety gear and other necessary arrangements.”

BDO Panda said family members are hesitant to do the final rites of Covid patients but we are trying to convince them by offering help in whichever way possible. A 15-member team has been formed for disposal of Covid bodies, he said.