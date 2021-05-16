STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Admin takes up cremating COVID bodies in Odisha as kin shy away

The 55-year-old man had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days back and was being treated under home isolation.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/JAGATSINGHPUR: As social stigma attached to Covid-19 continues to prevail, the district administrations across the State are pitching in to aid  cremation of infected bodies.

In Kalyanpur village under Binjharpur block of Jajpur district, the local administration on Saturday performed the last rites of a Covid-19 victim as his kin abandoned him due to fear of infection.

The 55-year-old man had tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days back and was being treated under home isolation. 

He succumbed to the disease on Friday night. However, his relatives and even the villagers did not turn up to claim the body.

On being informed, former Kalyanpur sarpanch Muktikanta Samal reached the spot and informed Binjharpur block authorities about the incident after which the Block Development Officer (BDO) called an ambulance to take the body and arranged firewood and other materials for the funeral.

In a similar incident in Jagatsinghpur district, family members of a deceased Covid patient agreed to cremate the body only after the local administration intervened and convinced them.

The 61-year-old Covid patient from Potanai in Kujang, who had tested positive last week and was under home isolation, succumbed on Thursday but family members and even villagers refused to do the final rites. 

However, Kujang BDO Amiya Kumar Panda rushed to the village and interacted with the deceased woman’s kin. He persuaded them to do the final rites by providing PPE kit and other safety gear, while assuring them of their safety.

The victim’s husband Babaji Charan Nayak said, ”We were reluctant to cremate my wife’s body as we were scared of getting infected. But the block officials helped us with safety gear and other necessary arrangements.”

BDO Panda said family members are hesitant to do the final rites of Covid patients but we are trying to convince them by offering help in whichever way possible. A 15-member team has been formed for disposal of Covid bodies, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp