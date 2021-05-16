STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Doorstep testing for elderly in Odisha

Published: 16th May 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as cases continue to surge in the State capital pushing the tally to over 60,000, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced a slew of measures including doorstep testing and pick-up and drop facility to vaccination centres for senior citizens. 

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the civic body will introduce doorstep testing for citizens aged above 60 staying alone at their and homes and unable to travel. Over 6,000 such citizens in the city will benefit by the move.

Singh said doorstep testing will start from Monday and to avail the service, senior citizens will have to dial BMC’s helpline 1929 and share their details and address.

A  van will reach their doorstep and collect the samples. The Commissioner said BMC will also start pick-up and drop facility for senior citizens to the vaccination centres. 

