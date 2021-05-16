COVID-19: Situation alarming in Odisha's Angul, rural areas new danger zone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the pandemic has started spreading to rural areas of the State, lack of facilities to transport patients to the nearest Covid centres coupled with complete absence of health facilities has hit the people hard. Besides, lack of isolation facilities in rural areas has contributed to the surge in the positive cases.

Angul district is one such example. With a test positivity rate of 34.3 per cent (pc), the district is reporting over 500 cases since the last several days with a majority of them from villages.

Patients are being told to self-isolate at home as the district has only two Covid care centres (CCCs) at Angul and Banarpal with 400 beds.

Alleging that Covid management has failed to reach the rural areas, secretary of State unit of BJP Kalandi Charan Samal, who hails from the district, said there is a need for more ambulances fitted with oxygen to transfer serious patients to Covid facilities from villages.

With no such facilities now, serious patients who had not tested, are dying and the administration is not keeping any count, he said.

Samal alleged that though there are eight testing facilities in Angul in pen and paper, testing is being done only at district hospital and the situation at times becomes chaotic. People with symptoms wait for even a week and in the end fail to get tested. If this is the situation in Angul and Talcher, imagine the condition in rural areas, he said.

He demanded that more CCCs should be opened in rural areas of the district as people do not have home isolation facilities.

President of district Congress Biplab Jena said the situation is alarming in rural areas. Officially, the district has reported 668 patients on Saturday, but the number will be more than 5,000.

Nobody is taking into account spread of the deadly virus in villages, he said and demanded that testing centres should be set up in rural areas and the government should open more isolation centres.

However, district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain has a different view. He said 2,000 to 2,200 people are being tested daily and the number will be increased as positivity has gone up.

The administration has opened two CCCs and ready to open four more. The two CCCs are fully occupied, he said and added that the administration is prepared to tackle the situation.

Angul has only one dedicated Covid hospital at Talcher with 90 beds and 30 ICU facilities. Another Covid hospital has been opened at Banarpal with 60 beds.

However, both the hospitals have no ventilator facilities. The district has now 10,360 active cases with only three deaths reported so far in the second wave.

Containment tag on two villages

The Dhenkanal administration on Saturday declared two villages - Gadapalasuni and Parjang - as micro-containment zones till May 18.

While 17 people were detected Covid positive in Gadapalasuni village under Kankadahada block, 39 new infections were detected in Parjang village in the last 24 hours. The district reported 280 positive cases within this period.