Section 144 clamped around temples in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the district recording more than 200 Covid cases daily, the administration has clamped Section 144 of CrPC in and around temple premises to prevent congregation of people in large numbers.

On the direction of Sub Collector Dharmendra Mallick, the restriction was imposed at Gorekhnath Peetha under Tirtol police limits with the annual Yagya Utsav scheduled for a week from May 15-22. Similarly, Section 144 was clamped at Sarala Temple of Kanakpur for Chandan Yatra.

The rituals will be carried out with minimum sevayats sans devotees. The order will remain in force from May 15 till June 6. Meanwhile, Madhyasasan village under Biridi block has been declared as containment zone due to detection of 60 Covid cases.