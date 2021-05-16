Trinity’s chariot construction, Chandan Yatra begin in Odisha's Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: ‘Ratha Anukula’ ritual marking the beginning of construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra and the Trinity’s Chandan Yatra were held on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at Puri on Saturday.

As per the tradition, the temple servitors performed a ‘yajna’ at the Ratha Khala (chariot construction yard) and ‘ajyanmallya’ of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra were brought in a procession from Srimandir and handed over to the three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters).

The Biswakarmas were presented with head gears as a mark of entrustment of responsibility. Three Dhaura timber logs were consecrated.

Chief administrator of Srimandir Dr Krishan Kumar said like last year, this year too Rath Yatra will be held without participation of the devotees. He said that efforts are on to vaccinate all workers involved in the chariot construction work.

Like last year, they will be kept in isolation near the construction yard. Temple administration would take care of their food and other requirements.

“Since they will work under adverse conditions, staying away from their families, they would be paid double wages”, informed Kumar.

Similarly, the 21-day Chandan Yatra of the Trinity began on the day in adherence to the Covid norms. At 3.25 pm, Madan Mohan, the representing idol of Lord Jagannath along with other deities were placed in the Maniviman palanquin and taken to Narendra Pokhari, accompanied by Panchu Pandavas in another palanquin.

Bimanbadus, a special set of servitors, carried the palanquins on their shoulders. After arrival at the Narendra Pokhari, servitors escorted the deities to ‘Chandan Chakada’.

The deities were placed on board the swan-shaped boats named Nanda and Bhadra for Chapa Khela. The deities were offered Mandya bhog (a special delicacy) and were dressed in flowers.