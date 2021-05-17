83-year-old defeats Covid in Odisha after a 14-day fight

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An 83-year-old man, Shyamghan Panda, recovered from Covid-19 after fighting the virus for 14 days at the Badagaon Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Kandhamal district.

As he walked out of the health facility on Saturday after being discharged, doctors and nurses congratulated him by offering flowers and sweets.

A resident of Baliguda, Panda was infected two weeks back and admitted to the hospital after his oxygen saturation dipped.

“His recovery is a huge achievement for the hospital’s doctors and health staff who took utmost care of him”, said Collector Dr. D Brunda.

In another development, a Covid positive woman delivered a healthy baby weighing 2.5 kg on Saturday. The woman of Chakapada block was admitted to the Brahmanpada CHC after she complained of labour pain. Her Covid test was conducted and she was found positive.

Hours later, she delivered her child. Both mother and the newborn have been shifted to the isolation ward of the CHC and under observation.