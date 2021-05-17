Attack on Odisha Livelihood Mission official: One arrested

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Sunday arrested Manorama Mahant, a Master Book Keeper (MBK) of Firikidandi panchayat in Rajnagar block in connection with the recent attack on the project manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) here.

The accused had reportedly organised the attack on OLM project manager Rashmi Ranjan Dash. Dash sustained grievous injusries after who was attacked brutally by some miscreants last Tuesday night. Manorama along with her husband had been detained by police after Dash’s wife filed a complaint alleging that the attack was motivated as her husband had recently unearthed irregularities in some SHGs in Rajnagar.

Investigation revealed that the accused was suspended last month by the district administration for alleged embezzlement of funds of SHGs in the panchayat. Rajnagar IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak said the accused admitted during interrogation that she had hired criminals to attack Dash.

“Other persons involved, have managed to flee. Police is raiding various places to nab them,” he said, adding that the accused was forwarded to court on the day. Dash was first admitted at the Community Health Center (CHC) at Rajnagar . Later he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.